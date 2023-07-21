IJM Condemns Use of Excessive Force by Police During Protests

International Justice Mission (IJM) in Kenya has denounced the growing instances of police brutality against citizens particularly during the ongoing anti-government demonstrations organized by the Azimio coalition.

According to the NGO, the National Police Service (NPS) should be reformed.

In a statement on Friday, IJM Country Director for Kenya Benson Shamala called on Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to address the concerns raised by Kenyans, civil societies, and other stakeholders.

The activists demanded that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launch investigations into cases of extrajudicial killings and injuries sustained by Kenyans during the protests.

Read: More than 30 Killed by Police During Protests in Past 3 Months – Amnesty International

“IJM is saddened by the death toll of about 30 people as tracked by the media and Civil Society Organizations. We also take note of numerous other Kenyans both police and civilians who have suffered harm as a result of the ensuing violence,” said Shamala.

IJM also recommended the government takes another look at the issue of police welfare, including pay, mental health, tooling, and kitting.

Additionally, they requested that covert police units stop responding to protests by enforcing their removal immediately.

The NGO also encouraged the National Police Service (NPS) to remind officers of their fundamental duty to serve and protect, and to warn them that should any officer be found guilty of using excessive force, they will be held personally liable.

Read Also: Three Vehicles Burnt in Kibra in Second Day of Protests

IJM asked the protesters to exercise their constitutional right to picket and demonstrate without causing any property damage.

“Police officers to desist from killings, maiming, and harassment of Kenyans in line with Schedule VI of the NPS Act – including ensuring medical assistance for anyone injured and reporting any deaths and serious injuries to IPOA for investigations,” IJM added.

The activists also demanded an immediate de-escalation in the use of force in response to protests.

