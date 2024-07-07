Iliza Shlesinger Net Worth

Iliza Shlesinger is an American comedian with a net worth of $7 million. She gained prominence after winning the 2008 season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and has since released several specials on Netflix. In April 2020, she debuted her own Netflix sketch show.

Early Life

Iliza Shlesinger was born on February 22, 1983, in New York City, New York, into a Jewish family. Her family moved to Dallas, Texas, when she was a baby, where she was raised. She attended the private Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, joining the school’s improv team, which helped develop her comedic skills. After high school, she studied at the University of Kansas for one year and participated in the Semester at Sea program. She later transferred to Emerson College in Boston, where she majored in film and joined the comedy sketch group Jimmy’s Traveling All Stars.

Iliza Shlesinger Career

After college, Shlesinger pursued her comedy career, performing with ComedySportz Dallas before moving to Los Angeles. She quickly became a popular stand-up comedian in LA, performing at The Improv and other comedy clubs.

In 2007, she won Myspace’s “So You Think You’re Funny” contest and was featured as the G4 network’s “Myspace Girl of the Week.” In 2008, she competed on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and became the youngest and first female winner of the show, later performing in “The Last Comic Standing Tour.”

Shlesinger has collaborated with other comedians on various projects, including working with Lewis Black on the History Channel holiday special “Surviving the Holidays” and narrating the 2009 documentary “Imagine It! The Power of Imagination.” In 2010, she released the on-demand comedy video “Man Up and Act Like a Lady” and a comedy album, “Iliza LIVE.” She also appeared in a comedy video series for Slate.

From 2007 to 2012, Shlesinger hosted “The Weakly News” on TheStream.tv and from 2011 to 2013, she hosted the syndicated reality dating competition series “Excused.”

Her first Netflix comedy special, “War Paint,” was released in September 2013. She co-starred in the film “Paradise” that same year. In 2014, she began hosting the podcast “Truth and Iliza,” featuring celebrity guests and personal friends discussing various topics.

Her second Netflix special, “Freezing Hot,” was released in January 2015. In 2016, ABC’s streaming service premiered her digital comedy series “Forever 31,” which she created, wrote, produced, and starred in. That same year, she developed the late-night show “Truth & Iliza” for Freeform, which aired in 2017. Her third Netflix special, “Confirmed Kills,” was released in September 2016.

In July 2018, her fourth Netflix special, “Elder Millennial,” was released, followed by her fifth special, “Unveiled,” in November 2019.

In 2020, Shlesinger starred in the film “Spenser Confidential” and her Netflix sketch show “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiered in April. She has emphasized creating a diverse writing team to ensure her comedy appeals to all genders and races.

In January 2021, the film “Pieces of a Woman” was released, in which Shlesinger plays Anita Weiss. She also starred in, wrote, and produced the romantic comedy film “Good on Paper,” which premiered on Netflix in June 2021. Her latest comedy special, “Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever,” premiered on Netflix in October 2022.

Personal Life

In May 2018, Shlesinger married chef Noah Galuten in a Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple had a daughter in 2022, following a miscarriage the previous year.

Real Estate

In 2015, Shlesinger purchased a starter home in LA’s Laurel Canyon for $770,000, selling it in 2019 for just under $1 million. In September 2019, she bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.8 million, but put it on the market less than a year later for the same price. In September 2020, she and Noah bought a new home in LA’s Laurel Canyon for $4.25 million.

