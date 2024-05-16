fbpx
    I’ll have kids when I’m ready – Burna Boy

    Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has stated why he does not want to have kids yet.

    Burna Boy said he was not ready to be a father yet because he cannot give the kids the attention they rightfully deserve.

    He made this statement during a question and answer session during a recent Instagram live session with his fans.

    The ‘African Giant’ hitmaker explained that he would have children when he is fully settled.

    He said: “Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet.

    Also Read: ‘Beef’ threatens Nigerian Afrobeats as artistes deepen rivalry

    “Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I’m living. So until I’m settled and I can be there for my children everyday, I’m not having a kid.

    “I feel like my kids deserved better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?”

    Speaking on the allegations that he is impotent, Burna Boy said: “When I see the bants and the things people say [about me not being able to have kids], I said this is unimportant. Let’s assume that it is true that I couldn’t even have kids, you know that there’s something called IVF? But that is not even true.”

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

