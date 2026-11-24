I&M Group’s net profit increased by 24 per cent to Sh15.8 billion in the nine months to September 2026, supported by higher interest income and stronger contributions from its regional subsidiaries.

The lender’s total operating income rose by 20 per cent to Sh51.7 billion, driven by a 21 per cent increase in net interest income across its Personal and Business Banking and Corporate and Institutional Banking divisions.

Profit before impairment also grew by 19 per cent to Sh28.4 billion, while the group’s cost-to-income ratio remained stable at 45 per cent.

The group said it continued investing in its branch network, workforce and digital services during the period.

Net loans and advances increased by 18 per cent to Sh357 billion, supported by a 25 per cent rise in retail lending.

Customer deposits grew by 25 per cent to Sh570 billion, driven by inflows from corporate and institutional clients.

The share of current and savings accounts in total deposits increased to 57 per cent, up from 48 per cent a year earlier, reflecting an improvement in the group’s funding mix.

I&M Group Regional Chief Executive Officer Kihara Maina said the lender recorded income growth across its main business segments while improving the quality of its loan book.

“We expanded lending while reducing the stock of non-performing loans, which gives us a stronger base from which to lend,” Maina said.

He added that regional subsidiaries, particularly in Rwanda and Uganda, contributed more to the group’s earnings as it continued diversifying its income sources across its markets.

Following the performance, the group’s board approved an interim dividend of Sh1.75 per share, amounting to a total payout of Sh3.045 billion.