In Memoriam: Honoring the Legacy of Justice David Amilcar Shikomera Majanja

Justice David Amilcar Shikomera Majanja, a respected judge of the Kenyan High Court, passed away today, leaving behind a legacy of judicial excellence and commitment to justice.

Judicial Service

Appointed Judge of the High Court in 2011 : Justice Majanja’s appointment marked the beginning of a distinguished judicial career.

: Justice Majanja’s appointment marked the beginning of a distinguished judicial career. Service Locations : He served at the Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, and Kisii High Courts, demonstrating his dedication to bringing justice across various regions.

: He served at the Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, and Kisii High Courts, demonstrating his dedication to bringing justice across various regions. Specialized Divisions: He worked in the Commercial and Tax Divisions and the Milimani High Court Civil Division, showcasing his versatility in handling complex legal matters.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Master of Laws (LLM) : He earned an LLM degree in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa from the University of Pretoria in 2005.

: He earned an LLM degree in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa from the University of Pretoria in 2005. Bachelor of Laws (LLB) : Justice Majanja graduated with an LLB degree from the University of Nairobi in 1996.

: Justice Majanja graduated with an LLB degree from the University of Nairobi in 1996. Post Graduate Diploma in Law : He completed his postgraduate studies at the Kenya School of Law.

: He completed his postgraduate studies at the Kenya School of Law. Admission to the Bar: He was admitted to the Bar in 1998, embarking on a successful legal career.

Previous Experience

Legal Practice : Before his judicial appointment, Justice Majanja practiced law, specializing in civil and commercial law.

: Before his judicial appointment, Justice Majanja practiced law, specializing in civil and commercial law. Public Interest Litigation : He was actively involved in public interest litigation, advocating for the rights and liberties of individuals.

: He was actively involved in public interest litigation, advocating for the rights and liberties of individuals. Waki Commission: He served as an assisting counsel for the Commission of Inquiry into the Post Election Violence, contributing to critical national investigations.

Other Responsibilities

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) : Justice Majanja was a commissioner at the JSC, where he played a crucial role in shaping judicial policies.

: Justice Majanja was a commissioner at the JSC, where he played a crucial role in shaping judicial policies. Administration of Justice Committee : As chair of this committee at the JSC, he worked to improve the administration of justice in Kenya.

: As chair of this committee at the JSC, he worked to improve the administration of justice in Kenya. Judiciary Rules Committee : He was a dedicated member, contributing to the formulation of judicial rules.

: He was a dedicated member, contributing to the formulation of judicial rules. Presiding Judge : He presided over the Homa Bay and Migori High Courts, ensuring the delivery of justice in these regions.

: He presided over the Homa Bay and Migori High Courts, ensuring the delivery of justice in these regions. Judiciary Working Committee on Election Preparations (JWCEP): As a member and later vice-chairperson, he played a key role in preparing the judiciary for election-related matters.

Legacy

Justice Majanja’s career was marked by a steadfast commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law. His contributions to the judiciary and his impact on Kenyan jurisprudence will be remembered and honoured by the legal community and the nation.