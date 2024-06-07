Instagram Growth Hacking with Top 7 Tools

Growth hacking is something that digital media gave birth to a few years ago. It involves strategies, tactics, and tools to speed up the growth process of any marketing target. Instagram growth hacking takes many different forms and shapes: you could get thousands of followers in a few minutes instead of weeks or months, you could reach Instagram’s Explore page in just a few days instead of waiting for it for an undetermined length, you could build your target community within just a few days and get collaboration offers in less than a week. This is growth hacking for Instagram.

In the organic world, Instagram growth hacking involves content optimization, hashtag strategy, advertising, analytics, and hundreds of other techniques. With the help of tools, you could minimize your efforts and budget expenditure and directly acquire services that growth hack your account.

This article is your number one guide to Instagram growth hacking and equips you with the 7 necessary tools for achieving exponential growth in just a week.

Mixx – 100,000 followers for just $399

Mixx is your fastest and cheapest gateway to 100,000 followers in just 1 week. This platform has many different packages with the largest one of 10,000 followers costing you just $39.90. In reality, if you run $400 budget ads on Instagram you may receive 1000-1500 followers at max and many of them will drop at different points. Mixx provides a guarantee against lost followers with 30-day refills, which means that you get 100 times more followers and you retain 100% of them.

The accounts that Mixx provides are real people on Instagram which increases the chances of them engaging with your content. But at this point, you should invest your time and energy to create quality content and maintain the engagement rates of your new followers.

SocialWick – 100,000 likes for just $328.90

Yes, you heard it right – you could get 100,000 likes on any of your posts or distribute it across many different posts for less than $330. The thing is that if you are looking for more quality accounts to like your posts you can opt for the second option with SocialWick and purchase the package of high-quality likes which would cost you no more than $439. SocialWick is one of the most flexible platforms which allows you to customize the number of likes you want to receive per post. For example, you can order exactly 183 likes for one post and 509 for another one.

Furthermore, if you need targeting or customization of any likes package on SocialWick you can contact the customer support team and ask them for additional targeting services. This way you can get likes from people filtered according to their location, gender, or interests and preferences.

SubscriberZ – 20,000 power likes for just $115.99

Do you know what power likes are? In contrast to regular likes that, for example, SocialWick sells, power likes help you get to Instagram’s Explore page faster. The more power likes you have the higher your chances of appearing on the discovery page. The Explore page of Instagram is one of the best places to generate more organic followers and natural growth for your Instagram account. The power likes from SubscriberZ are delivered fast – they start flowing in on the same day you place your order and complete the check-out.

The services at SubsciberZ are 100% confidential. You do not have to give away your password or any other account information. Simply providing the link to your Instagram post is enough.

BuyTopLikes – 100,000 post shares for just $210.99

Post shares are very important for influencers and brands (for brands especially). They spread awareness about Instagram profiles and reach an extended audience with similar interests. Very few marketplaces offer post share packages and it is considered a more difficult service. However, BuyTopLikes has many different features that you can buy packages on and post shares is one of them. The account quality of those who share your post is average (fake profiles that look real).

The price for 100,000 post shares with BuyTopLikes is $210.00 which is the cheapest we could find on the market. There are many other packages available that are smaller and cost less.

Buzzoid – 100 high-quality comments for just $99.47

The usual comments packages that you get online are poor in quality. Those are usually emojis or phrases like “Wow”, “Nice post’, “Love it”, etc. Any real user can identify a bot behind those comments which is why brands no longer invest in comments packages. Instead, Buzzoid and a few of its competitors offer high-quality comments that are customizable – you can actually provide info on what kind of comments you would like to get on your posts.

The price for the comments package at Buzzoid is a bit high but for a good reason – these are high-quality and customizable comments from premium accounts (real, genuine profiles on Instagram).

LikesGeek – 10,000 video views for just $15.48

LikesGeek is one of the cheapest marketplaces for Instagram users nowadays. You can order 10,000 video views for just $15.48. These are regular views on your reels or simple video posts. But LikesGeek also has a separate package for brands and influencers who run content on IGTV. The IGTV views is a separate package that has a bit different pricing than the one we are currently discussing. The video views come from average-quality accounts that retain their activity over a long time, which means that they will not be deactivated and you will not lose the view count.

LikesGeek’s views package helps you create a viral video and even appear on Explore’s page with your Instagram reels.

SocLikes – 10,000 story poll votes for just $169.99

Story poll votes are very important metrics for influencers. Usually, influencers partner with collaborators and offer packages such as post mentions (or post promotion) and Instagram story mentions (or story promotions). In such cases, partners will ask for Story metrics – how many views stories get and the activity on those stories. To boost these metrics, you can use SocLikes. You can order 10,000 story poll votes for just $169.99.

The best thing about the story poll votes package is that you automatically get 10,000 free story views – people have to view your story in order to vote.