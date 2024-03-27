International Business Sustainability Conference & Exhibition Set In June To Take Place In Nairobi

The International Business Sustainability Conference & Exhibition will be held in Nairobi at the University of Nairobi in June.

The three-day event which will run from June 27 to 29 this year is organized by the United SMEs Association of Kenya in partnership with Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA) among others.

This international conference is aimed at bringing together the best developers elites, brands, technology providers, innovators, business crusaders, and consumers looking to set the pace in the advanced world of technology.

Over 500 firms from the five continents are expected to exhibit and be present at the conference.

The United SMEs Association of Kenya, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), is committed to promoting business connectivity and sustainability for a prosperous future. Meanwhile, Jubilant Stewards of Africa, renowned for organizing the prestigious Pacesetters Awards International, has successfully hosted similar events across East Africa and plans to extend its reach to South Africa and London.

Jared Oundo, the National Coordinator and Secretary General United SMEs Association of Kenya said the conference will provide a platform for showcasing technological inventions and solutions.

“International Business Sustainability Exhibition looks forward to providing firms from various sectors of the global economy with an opportunity to showcase their technological inventions and solutions,” Oundo said.

He emphasized the networking opportunities available for entrepreneurs to engage with industry experts and potential collaborators, thereby enhancing their business prospects.

“The expo will greatly impact advocating for the interests and needs of attendees and exhibitors, various stakeholders and key players of mid-sized and SME multinationals to address their specific requirements.”

The event will feature industry-specific conferences, panel discussions, and keynote speeches aimed at providing insights into the latest business trends, market developments, and emerging opportunities.

Additionally, it will advocate for the interests of attendees, exhibitors, stakeholders, and key players in mid-sized and SME multinationals.

Dr. Mary Boniface, CEO of Jubilant Stewards of Africa, expressed the organization’s support for the expo and conference, emphasizing its objective to foster innovative solutions that enhance agriculture.

“The expo will be instrumental in showcasing inventions by various companies, especially as the world navigates through the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and adapts to global economic and environmental changes,” she said.

Dr. Byakatonda Abdulhu, Workers’ MP from Uganda, underscored the event’s significance in promoting regional integration and business sustainability.