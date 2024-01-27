Internet User Faces Backlash For Posting Fake AI NSFW Images Of Taylor Swift

A recent controversy involving fake AI-generated NSFW images and pornographic content featuring Taylor Swift has ignited a firestorm on the internet, with one user facing the wrath of Swift’s loyal fan base, known as Swifties.

The trend of creating and circulating non-consensual pornographic images of Swift via artificial intelligence remains shrouded in mystery, but one user on X (formerly Twitter) named @Zvbear found themselves at the center of the storm after sharing these images, provoking the ire of Taylor’s devoted fans and potentially facing legal repercussions.

@Zvbear initially displayed a defiant attitude, boasting that Swifties would never be able to uncover their true identity.

“I don’t care how powerful Swifties are, they’ll never find me,” they declared, likening themselves to the Joker and claiming to use fake information to conceal their identity.

However, their confidence was swiftly shattered as Swifties launched a relentless doxxing campaign, uncovering @Zvbear’s true identity as 28-year-old Zubear Abdi.

Photos of Abdi’s house, address, and phone number were circulated among the fan community, demonstrating the power and determination of Swifties when provoked.

Amidst the backlash, Abdi faced mounting pressure and potential legal troubles, with Swifties expressing outrage and even catching the attention of the White House over the fake images of Swift.

Faced with the overwhelming backlash, Abdi ultimately conceded, announcing a “tactical retreat” by making his account private.

“I gotta go private till this tsunami passes,” Abdi conceded, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. “Now I’m dealing with Swifties. A whole different animal.”