IPOA Exposes Police Failures In Teargas Incident At Gachagua Event

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has criticized police in Nyandarua over their handling of a chaotic incident during a thanksgiving event attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in December 2024.

In a report released on Thursday, January 2, IPOA confirmed that its investigation into the teargas incident at Shamata Stadium revealed unprofessional conduct by officers on duty.

The event turned chaotic when a teargas canister exploded near the dais during a speech by Nyandarua Senator John Methu. Video footage showed Methu continuing with his address despite the disruption, but panic ensued among attendees, including prominent politicians, who fled for safety.

The suspect behind the teargas incident, claiming to be a police officer, was reportedly rescued from mob justice and taken to Ndaragwa Police Station. However, IPOA’s probe uncovered serious lapses in how the situation was managed.

IPOA revealed that security arrangements for the event were poorly handled. Despite having prior intelligence about a potential disruption, no formal operation order was prepared to secure the event.

At least 60 officers were deployed under the command of the County Police Commander, who failed to log her presence in the Occurrence Book as required. Earlier that day, five suspects accused of planning to disrupt the event were arrested but were later released on the County Police Commander’s orders. Details of their release were also not properly recorded, raising questions about accountability.

Furthermore, the suspect involved in the teargas incident was released without being formally booked or investigated. IPOA termed this action as gross negligence and unprofessional.

IPOA stated that the officers assigned to the event failed to perform their duties effectively, with their actions amounting to a potential abuse of authority. The Authority has recommended strict accountability measures for those implicated in the mishandling of the incident.

“IPOA conducted thorough investigations into police inaction, negligence, and misconduct and recommends that accountability measures be enforced for officers involved in the inappropriate handling of the incident,” the report stated.

Following the incident, Gachagua criticized the police, accusing them of being complicit in politically motivated disruptions. “Why do you allow yourselves to be used for political purposes?” he questioned, referring to the presence of both a uniformed inspector and a plainclothes officer at the scene.

Despite the chaos, Gachagua expressed gratitude to residents for their composure and their efforts to protect the gathering. “I want to acknowledge the courage of everyone who attended this event, ensuring that despite this attack, the prayers continued to their focal conclusion,” he said.