IPOA Probes Recent Abductions Of Social Media Users

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the recent abductions of social media users across various counties in Kenya.

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack on Wednesday expressed concern over the growing trend of abductions allegedly involving members of the National Police Service (NPS).

The reported victims include Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi.

These incidents were reported in Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado counties at different times in December 2024, sparking widespread condemnation from human rights groups and legal bodies.

The four are believed to have shared controversial AI-generated photos of President William Ruto.

“In line with Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, which mandates the Authority to investigate complaints related to police misconduct or criminal offences, Rapid Response Teams have been dispatched to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents,” said Issack.

He added that if police involvement is confirmed, IPOA will recommend prosecution, disciplinary action, or other appropriate measures, while also making the responses public.

The Authority reminded the police of their constitutional duty to protect all Kenyans from illegal acts that violate their rights.

“The NPS must safeguard fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and take immediate steps to address this disturbing trend of abductions,” Issack urged.

The abductions have drawn criticism from civil society, with the Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) condemning the incidents and calling for transparency.

The group also highlighted concerns over the reported detention of Gabriel Supeet at Ntulele Police Station and the disappearance of a social media user known as Naomi (@Jaber_totoo).

In a statement issued on December 25, PRWG-K emphasized the government’s constitutional obligation to protect citizens’ rights. “We remind the government of its unequivocal duty to uphold the Constitution, particularly Article 29, which guarantees personal freedom and security,” the group stated.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also weighed in, demanding the immediate release of Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti. LSK President condemned the abductions as part of a troubling trend in 2024, urging police officers to abandon repressive tactics.

“We call for the unconditional release of these individuals or their presentation in court to face any charges,” she stated.

These abductions, which violate Article 49 of the Constitution safeguarding the rights of arrested persons, have deepened public mistrust in the state’s commitment to justice and human rights. Observers are urging swift action to ensure accountability and prevent further violations.

The IPOA investigation is expected to provide clarity on the incidents and outline measures to restore public confidence in law enforcement. Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the government to address the issue decisively.