fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Iran Threatens to Annihilate Israel Should It Launch a Major Attack

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Iran, Ebrahim Raisi

    An Israeli attack on Iranian territory could radically change dynamics and result in there being nothing left of the “Zionist regime”, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.
    Raisi began a three day visit to Pakistan on Monday and has vowed to boost trade between the neighbouring nations to $10 billion a year.

    The two Muslim neighbours are seeking to mend ties after unprecedented tit-for-tat military strikes this year.

    Also Read: Children among 16 dead after asylum-seeker boat capsizes off Djibouti: UN

    On Friday, explosions were heard over the Iranian city of Isfahan in what sources said was an Israeli attack but Tehran played down the incident and said it had no plans for retaliation.

    Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel on April 13 in what it said was retaliation for Israel’s suspected deadly strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, but almost all were shot down.

    “The Islamic Republic of Iran will honourably continue to support the Palestinian resistance,” Raisi added in the speech in Lahore.

    By Agencies.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Children among 16 dead after asylum-seeker boat capsizes off Djibouti: UN

    Iran Threatens to Annihilate Israel Should It Launch a Major Attack

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X