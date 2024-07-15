Ireland Baldwin Siblings: A Closer Look at the Baldwin Siblings Squad

Ireland Baldwin is an American fashion model and the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

She was born in 1995 in Los Angeles and started modeling and acting in 2013, appearing in films like Grudge Match and editorials for magazines like Grazia.

Ireland is an advocate for animal rights and has posed for PETA.

After her father Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges related to the Rust film set shooting were recently dismissed, Ireland shared a nostalgic childhood photo with him on Instagram, showing her support.

Siblings

Ireland is the only child from the marriage of her father Alec Baldwin to actress Kim Basinger. They were married from 1993 to 2002.

After Baldwin’s divorce from Kim, he married yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin in 2012.

From this marriage, Ireland has gained six younger half-siblings: Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (born 2013), María Lucía Victoria Baldwin (born 2021 via surrogate), Rafael Thomas Baldwin (born 2015), Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin (born 2016), Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin (born 2018) and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas Baldwin (born 2020).

Career

Ireland’s modeling career took off in 2013 when she signed with the prestigious IMG Models agency.

That year, she made her debut in a swimwear editorial for the New York Post, showcasing her tall, slender frame and striking good looks.

Over the next few years, Ireland landed editorials in major fashion magazines like W, Vanity Fair, Elle and DuJour. She also modeled for brands like True Religion Jeans and Guess.

In 2015, she left IMG Models and signed with DT Model Management, another top modeling agency.

This allowed her to continue building her portfolio and booking high-profile jobs.

One of Ireland’s most notable modeling projects was posing nude for a PETA anti-fur campaign in 2016.

This highlighted her advocacy for animal rights, which has been an important part of her public persona.

In addition to modeling, Ireland has dabbled in acting. In 2013, she made her acting debut playing a younger version of her mother Kim’s character in the film Grudge Match.

To further develop her acting skills, she studied cinematography and acting at the New York Film Academy in 2014.

Beyond modeling and acting, Ireland has also explored DJ work. She has performed as a DJ at events like Smile Train’s annual Pool Party charity event in 2019.

While modeling remains Ireland’s primary career focus, she has shown versatility in pursuing other creative outlets like acting and DJing over the years.

She has built an impressive modeling portfolio over the past decade, while also branching out into acting, advocacy work, and other entertainment ventures.

Personal life

Ireland’s boyfriend is André Allen Anjos, also known as RAC.

They have been dating since 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Holland, in May 2023.

Ireland and RAC first went public with their relationship in 2021.

They had reportedly been dating for a few months prior to making it Instagram official.

RAC is a Portuguese-American musician and record producer. He is best known for his work as a remixer under the moniker RAC (short for Remix Artist Collective).

In late 2022, Ireland announced that she and RAC were expecting their first child together. This was Ireland’s first pregnancy.

In May 2023, Ireland gave birth to their daughter, named Holland. She has shared several adorable photos of the new family on social media.

Prior to dating RAC, Ireland had a few other high-profile relationships.

In 2014, she dated rapper Angel Haze. Then in 2018, she was linked to musician Corey Harper.

Ireland and RAC seem to have a very loving and supportive relationship.

They often post affectionate tributes to each other on Instagram, celebrating their life together.

At 28 years old, this is Ireland’s first serious long-term relationship that has resulted in marriage or a child.

Her pregnancy and new family with RAC appears to be an exciting new chapter in her life.