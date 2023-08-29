Adele Expresses Readiness for Motherhood Again During Las Vegas Residency

Renowned singer Adele recently revealed her eagerness to embrace motherhood once more while engaging with fans during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency show.

The 35-year-old artist, who shares a son named Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, excitedly disclosed that she is prepared for another chapter of motherhood. The singer already has a list of names in mind for her future child.

A TikTok video shared by an audience member captured the heartwarming interaction. In the video, a fan asked Adele for advice on naming her soon-to-arrive baby girl. Adele enthusiastically engaged in the conversation, expressing her interest in becoming a mother of two in the near future.

Speaking at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele shared her approach to finding potential baby names. “I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone,” she revealed.

Also Read: Adele Receives Praise For Defending Enthusiastic Fan During Las Vegas Concert

During the discussion, Adele was posed with the choice between the names Spencer and Parker. She humorously explained that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, also had a say in baby names. “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name!” she exclaimed.

Adele’s emotional connection with fans was evident earlier in the month when she helped a couple reveal the gender of their unborn baby during her show. A touching video of the moment went viral, showcasing Adele’s genuine excitement and happiness for the couple.

These recent interactions have sparked speculation about Adele’s family plans with her fiancé, Rich Paul. The singer’s openness about her desire for another child has resonated with fans, highlighting her readiness for this next chapter.

Adele’s journey as a mother began with the birth of her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple’s marriage concluded in divorce in March 2021. Adele and Rich Paul began their relationship shortly afterward and made it Instagram official in September of the same year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...