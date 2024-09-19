Is David Raya the best goalkeeper in the world?

David Raya was a standout performer for Arsenal in the Champions League on Thursday, making a stunning double save that felt like a match-winning goal to his teammates. His heroics preserved a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in their first match of the revamped tournament, showcasing his impressive shot-stopping skills, often overshadowed by his prowess with the ball at his feet.

In the 51st minute, Raya dove to his right to deny a penalty from Mateo Retegui, awarded after Thomas Partey fouled Ederson. Quickly recovering, Raya scrambled back to thwart a follow-up header from Retegui, clawing the ball off the goal line with his left arm. His dramatic saves prompted a huge celebration among Arsenal’s players.

Raya had previously made a similar double save against Ollie Watkins in a Premier League match against Aston Villa, which Arsenal won 2-0 after scoring twice in the second half.

However, Arsenal struggled offensively against Atalanta, particularly with the absence of captain Martin Ødegaard, who is sidelined with significant ankle ligament damage following an international break injury. This injury has impacted the team’s creativity, and they could only muster two shots on target during the match.

Next up for Arsenal is a crucial clash against Manchester City on Sunday, pitting two title contenders against each other. Given their current attacking challenges, the team may need to rely heavily on a strong defensive display, similar to their previous 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium last season. With Raya in top form, they might just pull it off again