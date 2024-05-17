Isabel Preysler Siblings: Meeting the Family Behind the Socialite

Isabel Preysler, a Spanish-Filipina socialite and television host, was born on February 18, 1951, in Manila, Philippines.

She is known for her marriages to Miguel Boyer, Carlos Falcó, and Julio Iglesias and is the mother of singers Enrique Iglesias and Julio Iglesias Jr., among others.

Preysler has had a successful career as a model, journalist, and television personality, being recognized for her elegance and style in Spain.

Siblings

Preysler has four siblings, namely Victoria, Enrique, Carlos and Joaquin Preysler.

They come from a prominent family background and have been known for their connections in high society.

While Isabel has gained fame for her marriages, career and children, her siblings have maintained a lower public profile.

Victoria, for instance, has been involved in the fashion industry and has also been linked to notable figures.

Enrique, Carlos and Joaquin have largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to their sister Isabel.

Career

Preysler embarked on her career as a model, engaging in beauty pageants and charitable endeavors in Manila before relocating to Spain at 16 to pursue modeling.

Transitioning into journalism, she worked for the Spanish celebrity-news magazine ¡Hola!, where she conducted her first interview with her future husband, Julio Iglesias.

Preysler also hosted a Spanish lifestyle television program, Hoy en Casa and has made numerous television appearances.

Furthermore, she has served as a national spokesmodel for various brands and has been repeatedly acknowledged as the most elegant and best-dressed woman in Spain.

Awards

Preysler has received recognition for her elegance and style, being voted the most elegant and best-dressed woman in Spain multiple times by ¡Hola! magazine in 1991, 2002, 2006 and 2007.

In 2006, she was honored with the Women Together Award alongside notable figures like Hillary Clinton and Yoko Ono for her philanthropic contributions to the United Nations in New York, making her the first woman of Filipino descent to receive this award.

Personal life

Preysler has been married three times and has five children.

Her first marriage was to Julio Iglesias from 1971 to 1979, which was later annulled.

Together they had three children: Enrique Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr. and Chabeli Iglesias.

Her second marriage was to Carlos Falcó, 5th Marquess of Griñón, from 1980 to 1985, ending in divorce.

They had one child together, Tamara Falcó.

Preysler’s third and final marriage was to Miguel Boyer from 1988 until his death in 2014. They had one child, Ana Boyer.

Preysler’s children have followed various paths, with her sons Enrique and Julio Jr. becoming prominent musicians like their father, while her daughter Chabeli pursued journalism.

Tamara is a fashion designer, and Ana has also gained recognition.