Isabelle Fuhrman Siblings: Getting to Know Madeline Fuhrman

Isabelle Fuhrman, born on February 25, 1997, in Washington, D.C., is an American actress renowned for her versatile performances.

She gained fame for her role as Esther in the horror film Orphan and its prequel Orphan: First Kill.

Fuhrman also portrayed Clove in The Hunger Games and received critical acclaim for her lead role in The Novice, winning the Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

Siblings

Fuhrman has one older sister named Madeline Fuhrman.

Not much is publicly known about Madeline, as she tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to her famous younger sister.

Despite the age gap and Madeline’s lower public profile, Fuhrman and Madeline appear to have a close sisterly relationship.

In interviews, Isabelle has mentioned that Madeline is very supportive of her acting career and often provides her with advice.

Career

Fuhrman began her acting career at a young age, with her first major role coming in 2009 when she starred as Esther in the horror film Orphan.

Her performance was widely praised, with critics calling it “one of the most momentous examples of acting from a child performer in years.”

This breakout role launched her to fame and critical acclaim.

Following her success in Orphan, Fuhrman appeared in The Hunger Games in 2012, where she played Clove, a tribute from District 2 in the blockbuster adaptation of the popular book series.

At just 14 years old, she showcased her talent in a high-profile project that further established her presence in Hollywood.

She also had a recurring role in the Showtime drama Masters of Sex in 2015, portraying Tessa, the daughter of Virginia Johnson, played by Lizzy Caplan.

In 2021, Fuhrman took on a lead role in The Novice, where she played a college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team.

Her performance earned her a Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best Actress, highlighting her ability to tackle complex characters.

In 2022, she reprised her iconic role as Esther in Orphan: First Kill, the prequel to Orphan, again garnering praise for her acting.

Beyond her acting work, Fuhrman founded her own production company, WHAT IF? Productions, in 2019, where she develops her own projects.

She is also actively involved in philanthropic efforts, working with organizations like Save the Children and the Love & Art Kids Foundation.

Fuhrman continues to take on challenging roles that showcase her versatility as an actress, with upcoming projects including the western Horizon: An American Saga, Wish You Were Here directed by Julia Stiles, and the thriller Face.

Awards and accolades

Fuhrman has received several awards and nominations throughout her acting career, reflecting her talent and versatility.

She has won two awards and garnered ten nominations in various categories.

One of her most notable achievements came in 2021 when she won the Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best Actress for her role in The Novice.

This film also earned her a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead in 2022.

Critics praised her performance in The Novice, describing it as “riveting” and “explosive.”

Fuhrman has also been recognized in the horror genre. She won the Fright Meter Award for Best Actress in 2009 for her role in Orphan.

More recently, she received nominations for the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for her performances in both Orphan and its prequel, Orphan: First Kill.

In 2023, she was nominated for the Golden Scythe Horror Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Orphan: First Kill.