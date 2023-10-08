Israel Warns Gaza Residents to Flee Homes Ahead of Retaliatory Strikes

The Israeli army has asked residents of several areas of the Gaza Strip to flee their homes in preparation for revenge attacks against Hamas.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed “mighty vengeance” on Palestinian militants for what he called a “black day”.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks and sent fighters into Israel in the biggest escalation in decades.

Read: At Least 40 Dead, More Than 700 Injured as Hamas Militants Target Israel with Thousands of Rockets

Some 250 people in Israel have been killed and dozens of Israelis are believed to have been taken hostage.

Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 230 people, officials say.

The violence continued on Saturday evening – with Tel Aviv and other central Israeli cities hit by a new barrage of rockets and Israel saying they are fighting militants in 22 places.

Hamas commander Mohammed Deif says the group had “decided to say enough is enough”.

By BBC

