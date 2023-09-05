Israeli Halt Gaza Commercial Goods Amid Alleged Smuggling Incident

Israeli authorities have temporarily suspended all commercial goods leaving the Gaza Strip following an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives, according to statements from the Israeli army and defence ministry.

The incident took place at the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is controlled by Israel and serves as the main point for the export of goods from Gaza.

Israel’s military reported the detection of several kilograms of high-quality explosives concealed within a clothing delivery transported by three trucks at the crossing.

In response, Israel has ordered the suspension of all “commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel” to allow for necessary security adjustments at the crossing.

Also Read: Libyan Foreign Minister Suspended After Informal Meeting With Israeli Counterpart Sparks Protest

The statement noted that deliveries will resume following subsequent situation assessments.

Palestinian border officials confirmed that they were informed by Israel that the Kerem Shalom crossing would remain closed “until further notice.”

Gaza has endured a protracted Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas seized control of the territory. The blockade has inflicted severe economic hardships, with a significant portion of Gaza’s population relying on foreign aid for survival.

The closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing for goods exports occurs against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank and a surge in violence that has resulted in the deaths of at least 225 Palestinians and 34 others, including Israelis, Ukrainians, and Italians, so far this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...