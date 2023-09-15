It has Been A Disastrous Year Under Ruto – Azimio

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has said that President William Ruto’s one year in office has been a “grand disaster”.

In a statement, the opposition led by Raila Odinga, said Kenyans have suffered in the hands of the Ruto government.

The opposition said the price of commodities has risen and will continue to rise following the hike in fuel prices on Thursday.

“Given rise in fuel after last night, we estimate that these prices will go up by up to 70 percent.

We are staring at a straight second disastrous year under Kenya Kwanza,” said Azimio.

Further, they noted, the shilling has continued to deteriorate despite promises from the government.

“The free fall of the shilling is therefore a grand betrayal of the people of Kenya by the Kenya Kwanza regime,” the opposition said.

The Raila-led party also called out the government for increasing its expenditure by Sh400 billion.

“Given the state of the economy and the promises they made during campaigns, Kenyans would have expected that Kenya Kwanza would cut down expenditure and borrowing. The regime did the complete opposite. Kenya Kwanza increased spending by Ksh400 billion; spending money it does not have and raising it by extorting more taxes from suffering Kenyans. The taxes rose at a time the overall economy has been contracting,” added the opposition.

On matters education, Azimio the Ruto regime has thrown the “sector into a deep financial crisis”.

“We are however very concerned that under Kenya Kwanza, education and the country are getting compromised by mismanagement, lack of clarity, lack of interest and weak leadership in the sector. Verbally, education field officers have been instructed to work with school PTAs and BOMs and approve measures to help school raise funds for their operations. For schools, this only means raising school fees,” it added.

The opposition warned that the government risked “the fate that has fallen other insensitive and incompetent regimes across the continent”.

