It is Part of my Job – Ruto Defends Numerous Foreign Trips

President William Ruto has defended his numerous trips to foreign nations.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Uasin Gishu, the head of state said making foreign trips was part of his job.

The head of state said that the trips have seen him secure lucrative deals for the country.

For instance, he noted, a recent visit to Saudi Arabia saw him secure 350,000 jobs for Kenyans. He added that he will be returning to the Arabic country to sign a bilateral agreement in three weeks.

Dr Ruto told the congregation that he is Kenya’s chief agent and ambassador.

“Nilikuwa wiki iliyopita pale Saudi, tumekubaliana na wao wanahitaji watu elfu mia tatu na hamsini kufanya kazi huko kwao….Tunasign bilateral labour agreement hivi karibuni, nitarudi huko in another three weeks,” Dr Ruto said.

“Kuna watu wengine wananipigia makelele mbona umeenda safari hii, hiyo ndio kazi yangu ya Rais, mimi ndio chief agent ya Kenya, mimi ndio ambassador ya Kenya ya kupanga vile Kenya itasonga mbele.”

“Si mumeskia askofu hapa akisema amekuja hapa Uasin Gishu amekaa karibu wiki moja, alikuwa Nandi amekaa wiki moja, alikuwa huko Mbeere alikaa sijui siku ngapi, mimi nikienda tu kwenda kutafuta ajira ya Wakenya siku mbili, kelele.”

Over the weekend, the president was in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the Three Basins Climate Change Summit.

This was his 39th trip since he took office in September, 2022.

Earlier this week, Dr Ruto was in Saudi Arabia for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit.