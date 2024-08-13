‘It Is Uhuru Who Told Me To Talk To Ruto,’ Raila Says, Denies Handshake Gov’t

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga said Tuesday that former President Uhuru Kenyatta urged him to speak with President William Ruto for the sake of unity in the country.

He defended the formation of a broad-based government with President Ruto as he seemingly shifted blame at Uhuru, after Kenyans accused Odinga of betrayal.

Odinga who disputed claims of an existing handshake between him and the current president reiterated that the purported alignment of Opposition and government leaders was solely for the unity of the country.

He spoke Tuesday during the funeral service of Mzee Chirchir Masit, father of IEBC ex-Commissioner Irene Masit, in Elgeyo Marakwet County, he revealed that he chose to help President Ruto after Kenyatta implored him to.

While insisting that there is no coalition deal between him and Dr Ruto, he added that he was only intervening “to save Kenya”.

He said that Uhuru was the one who pushed him to make up with his political rival, following weeks of deadly anti-government protests in a bid to unite the country and prevent further bloodshed.

“When the country was burning, Uhuru called and told me to look for Ruto and speak to him; if the country burns, we won’t have another. Ni mpaka tuzime huu moto watu waketi chini waelewane,” Odinga said.

“So William looked for me and we talked. Si mnajua huwa sifichi mambo, I speak directly. The media is publishing articles saying Raila-Ruto Handshake, hakuna handshake.”

The remarks come even as Odinga claimed that President Ruto looked for him and suggested dialogue, which later resulted in the appointment of four ODM members as Cabinet Secretaries.

After Kenyans slammed Odinga for seeking dialogue, the Azimio leader at the time also blamed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying he was responsible for urging him to speak to Ruto.

He also revealed that he told Ruto that his government was failing Kenyans.

“I told William that the team he had appointed to the Cabinet were not delivering to the expectations of Kenyans and that is why the Gen Zs were on the streets demanding better governance,” said the opposition chief.

“These youths are not mad. They have genuine demands that needs to be resolved. These people you have appointed have not done their work well and that is why there is a lot of anger,” explained Odinga.

He took issue with the use of excessive force by the police, noting that harmless protestors were being shot, leaving many hospitalised with bullet wounds.

“When I talked to President Ruto about the demands and grievances of the youth, he heeded to my advice and that is why we are here with a broad-based government today,” added Odinga.

Apart from the sacking of the Cabinet Secretaries and appointment of fresh one, Odinga said he had asked President Ruto to clean up the Permanent Secretaries as he reckons that a majority of them are “non-performers”.

Other leaders present at the burial were Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisely Rotich, Woman Rep Caroline Ngelechei among others.