It is Unbelievable, Trump Speaks After Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

Former US President Donald Trump has spoken after an assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a message on his social platform Truth Social, Trump said the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. God Bless America!” he said.

The former US President who is seeking a second term said it was unbelievable that such a thing can happen in America.

He went on to say that nothing is known about the shooter who was neutralized by Secret Service officers.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.”

Trump thanked the Secret Service and all law enforcement officers for acting swiftly during the incident.

He also condoled with the family of a person killed during the attempt on his life.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, calling on all Americans to denounce such “sick” violence.

In a statement Biden said there was “no place in America for this. We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It’s sick, it’s sick”.

Former US President Barack Obama said that while what happened is not known, there is no room for political violence in American democracy.

He went on to say that Americans should be relieved Trump was not seriously injured and commit to respecting the country’s civility and politics.

The former US President wished Trump a quick recovery.

By BBC News