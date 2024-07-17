It Was a Case of Mistaken Identity, Police Say of Macharia Gaitho Arrest, Release

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was Wednesday released moments after he was violently arrested outside Karen police station in a case of mistaken identity.

The police later apologized to him saying he was wrongly arrested.

Police said they were looking for social media enthusiast Francis Gaitho and mistook him for Macharia Gaitho.

Gaitho was driving from his home in the company of his son when he noticed a suspicious car trying to overtake and block him.

Sensing danger, he drove to Karen police station. Police were also using another unmarked salon car.

He did not know he was driving into a trap.

At the station, the officers stepped out and asked others present to help them get Gaitho into their car.

His son Andrew watched from the car and recorded all the events.

It was few minutes after he had shared the video that police came out to state it was a case of mistaken identity.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said they had released and apologized to Gaitho.

“We have apologized to him. It was a case of mistaken identity,” he said.

Police revealed they were looking for blogger Francis Gaitho over misleading and inciting comments on his social media accounts.

The latest posts touched on the serial killer who was arrested over the murder of women in Kware, Mukuru slums.

Police argue his posts are misleading hence the need to have him record a statement. We could not get a comment from the blogger.