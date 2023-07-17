It Wasn’t Me – MP Mbai Tells EACC Over Assault of Kenya Power Staffer

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai was Monday grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for assaulting a Kenya Power employee.

“No I never assaulted anyone. Did you see me? I am a pastor and did not do that,” he said.

He had been summoned to the anti-graft agency over the incident. Mbai, who claims to be a pastor, stated that he had no knowledge of the incident in question and claimed that the video footage had been tampered with.

Expressing no remorse, the lawmaker defended his actions, stating that if given another opportunity, he would handle the situation differently.

In the viral video, the MP can be heard hurling insults at the Kenya Power officers before repeatedly slapping one of them.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak condemned Mbai’s behaviour calling on Kenyans to choose their leaders wisely.

The Kenya Power engineer was reportedly seeking to disconnect an illegal power line at the legislator’s home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Mbai was disarmed of his pistol and was released by police hours after his arrest.

The legislator is a licensed firearm holder. He is also a former police officer. He once worked as the bodyguard to foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua when he was the government spokesman.

He was also a bodyguard to former minster Francis Nyenze.

