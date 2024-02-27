Italian Court Blocks Return of Refugees and Migrants to Libya, Alarming Situation Unveiled

An Italian court has issued a ruling preventing the return of refugees and migrants to Libya in a significant development.

This decision has been warmly received by the refugees and migrants gathered outside the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunis, many of whom have experienced firsthand the harsh conditions in Libya.

Libya has been under the control of armed gangs and militias since the aftermath of the 2011 revolution that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. These groups now wield considerable influence over human trafficking networks, exploiting vulnerable individuals who attempt the perilous journey from sub-Saharan Africa to Europe.

The militias, reportedly aided by Libya’s Europe-backed coastguard, intercept refugees and migrants, holding them captive in coastal prisons where they face torture and abuse.

Also Read: More Than 60 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libya, IOM Says

One survivor, 19-year-old Mohammed Lamin Kamara from Sierra Leone, recounted the brutal treatment he endured in a Libyan prison, displaying scars and branding marks as evidence. The situation is dire, with reports of daily abuse inflicted by guards using cables, irons, and even burning metal or plastic pressed against the skin.

Italy’s highest court recently upheld a ruling preventing Italian vessels from returning rescued refugees to Libya, signaling a divergence between the legal system and the political establishment’s support for Libyan militias.

The court’s decision aligns with the longstanding assertion that Libya is not a safe place for refugees and migrants. Charities and rights groups, including Amnesty International, have been vocal about the unlawful return of migrants to Libya and the complicity of the Italian coastguard and government in supporting the Libyan coastguard.

Under a 2017 memorandum of understanding between Italy and Libya, Italy committed to providing financial assistance and search-and-rescue vessels to Libya’s maritime authorities. However, the recent court ruling emphasizes the unsuitability of Libya as a safe disembarkation point for rescued individuals.

The International Organization for Migration reports that there are approximately 3,500 refugees held in official detention centers across western and eastern Libya, with additional unofficial centers scattered around the capital. A United Nations study from the previous year highlighted widespread torture and sexual slavery in these detention centers, with survivors often refraining from reporting due to fear of reprisals.