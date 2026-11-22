Italian jeweller Paolo Bulgari, who helped turn his family’s business into a global luxury brand, has died in Rome aged age 89.

His family announced the news, remembering him as “the greatest jeweller of our time”, according to Italian media.

Paolo Bulgari was Chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984 and its jewellery pieces have adorned Hollywood stars and royalty including Diana, Princess of Wales.

The company Bvlgari posted an online tribute to the “true creative soul”, whose work would “continue to inspire generations to come”.

The firm, Bulgari, was set up by his grandfather, Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris, in Rome in the late 19th century – who later adapted his name to Bulgari in Italian.

Originally from Paramythia, a mountain village in the Epirus region of northwestern Greece renowned for its silver jewellery, Voulgaris fled Ottoman rule and settled in Naples before opening a shop in Rome.

Paolo Bulgari joined the company shortly after leaving school, becoming an expert in gemstones – eventually leading the business and overseeing international growth.

The Bulgari family favoured bold gemstones, rich yellow gold, generous proportions and unexpected colour combinations to set them apart from the delicate asethetic associated with Parisian jewellery houses.

The business broke into luxury markets and diversified beyond jewellery into watches, perfumes, leather goods and hotels.

“Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specialising in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world’s leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style,” the Bvlgari company posted on social media.

“He poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewellery.

“Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The post included a quote from Paolo Bulgari: “Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never.”

The designer brand’s celebrity clients have included Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Ingrid Bergman, Sophie Loren, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Rihanna.

In 2011 the family sold its controlling stake to the French luxury group LVMH, in a deal worth about 3.7 billion euros.

In 2019, he and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to support young people through schooling and job training in disadvantaged neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Rome.

The funeral will take place in Rome on Monday, 23 November in the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme.

By BBC News