Ivory Coast Clinches Africa Cup of Nations with Thrilling 2-1 Win Over Nigeria

Ivory Coast emerged triumphant in the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday in an electrifying finale at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. Sébastien Haller sealed the victory for the hosts in the 81st minute with a brilliant finish, showcasing his instinct after a remarkable play by Simon Adingra on the wing.

🏆 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺 🏆 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire are crowned African Champions for the third time in their history! 🥇#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/Y2xx7l1JAb — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 11, 2024

The game started with William Troost-Ekong giving Nigeria an early lead in the first half, capitalizing on a header from a dangerous corner routine. However, Franck Kessié leveled the score for Ivory Coast in the 62nd minute, converting a corner delivered by Adingra. The decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Haller, who overcame testicular cancer earlier in the year, secured the win with a crucial goal.

Adingra, named the man of the match, emphasized the team’s resilience, stating, “It’s the power of the group and the mindset that put us through. We had some challenging moments but we rescued ourselves, although it wasn’t easy.”

Borussia Dortmund forward Haller, a key player for Ivory Coast, missed the start of the tournament due to an ankle injury but played a pivotal role in their success. This victory marks Ivory Coast’s third AFCON triumph, bringing them level with Nigeria as the joint-fourth most successful team in tournament history and their first title since 2015.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba were present at the final, witnessing the remarkable achievement. The result is even more impressive considering Ivory Coast’s coach, Emerse Faé, took over after the group stage, with the team initially managed by Jean-Louis Gasset, who faced early challenges.

Ivory Coast dominated the first half, with midfielders Seko Fofana and Jean Michaël Seri controlling the tempo. Despite Nigeria taking the lead against the run of play, Ivory Coast fought back and eventually secured the victory.

The historic win has ignited celebrations in Abidjan and beyond, with the home side’s defense holding firm against Nigeria’s late attacking efforts.

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro acknowledged Ivory Coast’s superiority, stating, “Our team had a fantastic tournament, but today Ivory Coast was better. Our team didn’t show our level. That’s the truth. It was not the same job as we did in the previous rounds.”

This victory solidifies Ivory Coast’s status as a football powerhouse in Africa, and fans are sure to celebrate this memorable achievement for years to come.