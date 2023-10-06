Ivory Coast President Dismisses Prime Minister And Dissolves Government

In an unexpected move, Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has taken the decision to remove the prime minister and dissolve the government, as announced by the presidency’s secretary general, Aboudramane Cisse, on Friday.

No specific reason was provided for this abrupt action.

Cisse conveyed the president’s gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and all members of the government for their dedicated service to the nation over the past years.

During this transitional period, Achi and the government members will continue to oversee their responsibilities until a new prime minister and government are appointed.

It is worth noting that in Ivory Coast, it is not uncommon for presidents to implement significant and unforeseen changes to their governments.

Prime Minister Patrick Achi had previously tendered his resignation, along with his government, in April of the previous year, following President Ouattara’s announcement of plans to streamline the cabinet by reducing ministerial positions. However, Achi was re-appointed just a week later.

Looking ahead, Ivory Coast is scheduled to hold a presidential election in 2025. President Ouattara, who secured re-election in 2020, has yet to declare whether he intends to run for another term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...