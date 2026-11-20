John Francis “Jack” Buck was an American sportscaster best known as the longtime radio voice of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Born on August 21, 1924, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, he became one of the most beloved figures in sports broadcasting over a career that spanned more than five decades.

Buck called Cardinals games for nearly half a century, along with numerous World Series, Super Bowls, and other major events.

He passed away on June 18, 2002, in St. Louis at the age of 77.

His distinctive style, memorable calls, and deep connection to the St. Louis community made him a local and national icon.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jack was the third of seven children born to Earle and Kathleen Buck.

The family faced significant hardships during the Great Depression, and after his father’s death when Jack was a teenager, the siblings helped support the household.

One of his younger brothers, Bob Buck, also entered the broadcasting field and worked as a sportscaster and sports director in St. Louis and later in Evansville, Indiana.

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Career

Buck developed an early interest in sports announcing while listening to radio broadcasts as a boy.

After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he earned a Purple Heart, he attended Ohio State University and began broadcasting campus sports.

He worked minor-league baseball before joining the St. Louis Cardinals radio team in 1954, initially partnering with Harry Caray and later with Mike Shannon in a long-running and popular duo.

Beyond baseball, Buck called NFL games, including many Super Bowls for CBS Radio, and handled a variety of other sports and entertainment assignments.

He remained closely tied to the Cardinals organization until near the end of his career.

Accolades

Buck received some of the highest honors in sports broadcasting.

In 1987 he was awarded the Ford C. Frick Award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for excellence in baseball announcing.

In 1996 he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Additional recognitions include induction into the Radio Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, and a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

He was named Missouri Sportscaster of the Year numerous times and received a lifetime achievement Emmy.