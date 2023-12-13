Jack Harlow, the American rapper and songwriter, has etched his name in the music industry with a net worth of $5 million. Rising to prominence in 2020 with the chart-topping single “Whats Poppin,” Harlow’s journey has been marked by success, collaborations, and a commitment to making a positive impact.

Jack Harlow Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth March 13, 1998 Place of Birth Louisville, Kentucky Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter

Jack Harlow Early Life

Born Jackman Harlow on March 13, 1998, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Brian and Maggie, Harlow’s upbringing on a horse farm laid the foundation for his diverse talents.

At the age of 12, he delved into rap, collaborating with a friend to create the CD “Rippin’ and Rappin’,” which they sold at Highland Middle School. His early mixtape “Extra Credit” showcased a budding artist, and throughout high school, Harlow’s sold-out performances in Louisville venues hinted at his promising future.

Jack Harlow Career

Harlow’s journey gained momentum with the release of his first commercial EP, “The Handsome Harlow,” in 2015. His mixtape “18,” released after graduating from Atherton High School, marked the inception of his label, Private Garden. Relocating to Atlanta in 2018, Harlow’s encounter with DJ Drama led to signing with Generation Now, setting the stage for his major label debut mixtape, “Loose.”

The turning point arrived in 2020 with the release of “Whats Poppin,” a TikTok sensation that climbed the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent hits like “Moana” and “Tyler Herro” cemented Harlow’s status as a rising star. His debut studio album, “Thats What They All Say” (2020), featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights, achieved significant success, reaching number five on the Billboard 200.

Harlow’s musical journey continued with his second studio album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” released in March 2022, and the announcement of his third album, “Jackman,” in April 2023.

Jack Harlow Collaborations

Beyond solo success, Jack Harlow’s collaborations have been noteworthy. His feature on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” catapulted him to his first chart-topping hit. Harlow’s versatility shines through collaborations with artists like Sixteen, Post Malone, DaBaby, and Lil Wayne, showcasing a dynamic range in the hip-hop landscape.

Style, Influences, and Philanthropy

Harlow’s music resonates with a blend of emotional depth and a vibrant sense of enjoyment. Themes of sexuality, drug use, and celebration permeate his lyrics, accompanied by an exploration of his own white privilege. Influenced by artists spanning genres, from Drake to Johnny Cash, Harlow aspires to create musical narratives akin to short films, drawing inspiration from film directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Martin Scorsese.

Jack Harlow is not only a musical force but also an advocate for social causes. His involvement in Black Lives Matter protests and substantial donations to Louisville-based organizations reflect his commitment to activism. In 2023, Harlow established the Jack Harlow Foundation, aiming to reinvest in his hometown.

Jack Harlow Girlfriend

In December 2022, reports surfaced about Harlow’s romantic involvement with Dua Lipa. Beyond music, Harlow ventured into acting, making his debut in the Hulu remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and co-starring in the Apple TV+ movie “The Instigators” alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

Jack Harlow Net Worth

Jack Harlow net worth is $5 million. Harlow’s journey continues to unfold, marked by musical triumphs, philanthropic endeavors, and a commitment to artistic evolution. As he navigates the intersection of music and advocacy, Harlow remains a dynamic figure shaping the contemporary landscape of hip-hop.