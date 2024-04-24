Jack Hughes Siblings: Following in the Footsteps of His Brothers

Jack Hughes is an American professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League (NHL).

He grew up in Toronto, Ontario, and is of Jewish descent. He was drafted first overall by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Jack is known for his exceptional skating, hockey sense and skill.

He has broken numerous records, including becoming the fastest Devil to reach the 100-goal milestone in his 267th NHL game.

Jack has also been named to three consecutive All-Star Games.

He comes from a family of ice hockey athletes, with his father, Jim Hughes, being a former ice hockey player and team captain for Providence College, an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins and the director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Siblings

Jack has two siblings who are also professional ice hockey players.

His older brother, Quinn Hughes, plays as a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, and his younger brother, Luke Hughes, is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.

Together, the Hughes brothers have made NHL history as the first American family with three siblings selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Also Read: Jesse Owens Siblings: The Enduring Legacy of the Owens Family

Amateur career

Jack’s amateur career in ice hockey began in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) with the Toronto Marlboros U15 AA and Mississauga Rebels U16 AA teams in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, respectively.

He then returned to the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA team for the 2016-17 season, where he recorded 50 points in 80 games.

In the same season, Jack also played for the Georgetown Raiders of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), where he recorded 2 points in 9 games.

In the 2017-18 season, he played for the USNTDP Juniors in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the U.S. National U17 Team in the National Team Development Program (NTDP).

Jack recorded a total of 72 points in 51 games across both teams.

He also represented the United States in several international tournaments, including the World Junior A Challenge, World U17 Hockey Challenge and World Junior Championship, where he recorded a total of 27 points in 34 games.

Jack was highly touted as a top prospect for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, where he was ranked as the number one overall pick by several scouting services.

NHL career

Jack has had a successful NHL career since being drafted first overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

He has played as a center and alternate captain for the Devils, showcasing his exceptional skating, hockey sense, and skill.

Jack has broken numerous records, including becoming the fastest Devil to reach the 100-goal milestone in his 267th NHL game.

He has also been named to three consecutive All-Star Games.

Jack comes from a family of ice hockey athletes, with his father, Jim Hughes, being a former ice hockey player and team captain for Providence College, an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins and the director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, played ice hockey, lacrosse, and soccer at the University of New Hampshire and won a silver medal at the 1992 World Championship.

Jack’s older brother, Quinn, was drafted seventh overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks and his younger brother, Luke, was drafted fourth overall by the Devils in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

He sustained an upper-body injury for the second time in the 2023-24 season, which required shoulder surgery, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.