Jack Osbourne Siblings: A Glimpse into the Media Personality’s Family Life

Jack Osbourne is a British-American media personality, born on 8 November 1985 in London, England.

He is the son of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Jack gained fame through MTV’s reality series The Osbournes, which featured his family.

After the show, he pursued a career in fitness and travel reporting, hosting shows like Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie and BBC’s Saving Planet Earth.

Jack has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has three paranormal television shows on the Travel Channel.

Siblings

Jack has two sisters, a half-sister and a half-brother.

His siblings are Kelly Osbourne, Amy Osbourne, Jessica Starshine Osbourne and Louis Osbourne.

Kelly is a singer, actress and television personality born on 27 October 1984. Amy is a British-American television personality and actress born on 6 May 1987.

Jessica is Jack’s half-sister from his father’s previous relationship with Thelma Riley, born on 20 January 1972.

She is an actress.

Louis is Jack’s half-brother from his father’s previous relationship with Thelma Riley, born on 11 January 1975.

He is a British-American musician.

Career

After gaining fame through the reality TV show, The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005, Jack pursued a career in fitness and travel reporting.

He hosted shows like Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, where he showcased his adventurous side by participating in extreme sports and activities.

Jack also hosted Saving Planet Earth, a BBC documentary series focused on environmental conservation and sustainability.

In addition to his hosting roles, he has been involved in production work.

Jack produced the documentary, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, which offers an intimate look at his father’s life and career.

He has also served as an executive producer for various TV series and documentaries, including Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour and The Osbournes: Night of Terror, showcasing his production skills and involvement in his family’s media ventures.

Jack has also hosted and executive produced paranormal television shows on the Travel Channel, such as Haunted Highway and The Osbournes: Night of Terror, reflecting his interest in the supernatural.

His career demonstrates his versatility in the entertainment industry, spanning reality TV, fitness and travel reporting, documentary production and paranormal television.

Personal life

Jack was married to Lisa Stelly from October 2012 to May 2019, and they had three children together.

Their first child, Pearl, was born in April 2012, followed by their second child, Andy, in June 2015, and their third child, Minnie, in February 2018.

After his divorce from Lisa Stelly, Jack married Aree Gearhart in September 2023.

Together, they have a daughter named Maple Artemis, born in 2023. Jack’s family life reflects his commitment to his children and his current marriage to Aree Gearhart.