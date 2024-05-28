fbpx
    Jackie Christie Net Worth

    Andrew Walyaula
    Jackie Christie Net Worth

    Jackie Christie, an American television personality and reality show star, has a net worth of $10 million. Born Jackie Lee in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, she is best known for her role on the reality television show “Basketball Wives: Los Angeles.”

    Jackie Christie Career

    Jackie Christie gained fame as one of the standout stars of “Basketball Wives: Los Angeles,” which follows the lives of women who are currently or were formerly in relationships with professional basketball players. Married to former NBA player Doug Christie, Jackie is known for her outspoken and domineering personality, which has made her a controversial figure on the show. She has often been accused of being a pathological liar, and her behavior has led to multiple cast members calling for her removal from the series.

    Jackie Christie Business

    In addition to her television career, Jackie Christie is a successful author and entrepreneur. She has penned five self-help and motivational books and runs her own lifestyle and entertainment company, BSM Media. She is also the CEO of Jean Fya Records, an independent record label. Alongside her husband, she co-runs Infinite Love Publishing, their own publishing company.

    Personal Life

    Jackie and Doug Christie have a unique method of ensuring fidelity in their marriage: they renew their vows every year on their wedding anniversary. The couple has two children together, in addition to Jackie’s daughter from a previous relationship. Their commitment to each other has been a significant aspect of Jackie’s public persona.

    Jackie Christie Movies and TV Shows

    “Basketball Wives” originally debuted in 2010 and ran until 2013 before being revived in 2017. Jackie Christie made her first appearance on the show during season two and became a main cast member starting in season six. The spin-off series, “Basketball Wives LA,” aired for five seasons from 2011 to 2016, featuring Jackie as a main character throughout its run.

    Beyond reality TV, Jackie has ventured into acting and production. She appeared in the films “Deceitful” (2013) and “Lucky Girl” (2015). She also served as an executive producer for “Lucky Girl” and directed and executive produced the 2015 video short “Bossard Cognac: The Good Life.” In 2006, she starred in the TV series “Committed: The Christies.”

    Jackie Christie Net Worth

    Jackie Christie net worth is $10 million.

