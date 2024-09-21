Jackson double helps Chelsea brush aside West Ham

Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Chelsea condemned lacklustre West Ham to a third consecutive home defeat in the Premier League.

Chelsea took a fourth-minute lead after West Ham’s players switched off at a free-kick which allowed Jadon Sancho to send Jackson clear on the left.

Jackson left Edson Alvarez trailing in his wake then cut inside on to his right foot and threaded a low shot through the legs of Alphonse Areola.

The Hammers’ lack of intensity was in evidence again 14 minutes later as Moises Caicedo was afforded time to slip the jet-heeled Jackson in again.

This time Jackson left behind Max Kilman and produced a deft finish with the outside of the boot, with Areola caught in no-man’s land.

Chelsea effectively wrapped up the points two minutes after half-time as Jackson turned provider.

A swift counterattack culminated in the Senegal striker outfoxing the retreating West Ham defence with a clever reverse pass, and Cole Palmer fired emphatically beyond Areola.

West Ham had earlier felt aggrieved when a strong penalty appeal – checked by VAR – was turned down after Crysencio Summerville went to ground following a tussle with Wesley Fofana.

Mohammed Kudus, West Ham’s most likely source of a goal, had the ball in the net before half-time but was flagged for offside while Jarrod Bowen forced Robert Sanchez to save well at his near post after the break.

Chelsea’s victory puts them within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are left languishing in the bottom half, three points above the relegation zone.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui once again sported jeans on the touchline – something you never imagine his predecessor David Moyes doing.

Early in the game his technical area fashion choices neatly reflected the casual approach of his players to this contest.

Chelsea gleefully passed the ball around in midfield almost without so much as a cursory look from their West Ham counterparts.

A lack of pressing and intent from the Hammers felt more akin to a low-key pre-season friendly than the fervour of a London derby.

By the time West Ham jolted themselves into life they were already 2-0 down – clinically punished by Jackon’s ruthless finishing – and by the 47th minute the game was effectively over.

It is still early days in Lopetegui’s tenure and it would be unfair to pass too sterner a judgment, given he has been tasked with introducing a more possession-based attacking style compared to Moyes.

Yet a third home defeat left the the Spaniard’s card marked with an unwanted piece of history – never have West Ham started a season with three consecutive home league defeats in their 129-year history.

Admittedly, losses at the London Stadium to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea are nothing to be ashamed of, but there is clearly a lot of work to be done on the training ground by Lopetegui and his staff.

A relatively modest return of 13 goals in 48 games for Villarreal prompted Chelsea to sign Jackson from the La Liga club for £32m in June 2023.

Last season the Senegalese scored a respectable 17 in 44 for Chelsea but there are signs this could be a prolific season for the 23-year-old, provided he stays fit. Four goals in five Premier League games so far is a decent tally for any striker whose name does not end in ‘Haaland’.

Jackson signed a contract extension until 2033 just over a week ago and it is debatable after a year at the club whether it was entirely warranted. However, he repaid some of that faith with two quality strikes here.

There was a sharpness and hunger to the way in which he sniffed out chances, and a cool precision about the manner in which he took them.

That bodes particularly well for away games against stronger opponents were goalscoring opportunities are likely to be at a premium.

With 10 goals in 12 London derbies, Jackson also has shown he has an eye for the occasion.

Certainly West Ham’s defence struggled to live with his fleetness of foot on the shoulder of the last defender.

Equally, his relationship with winger Jadon Sancho – handed his full debut by Enzo Maresca here – also looks promising.

The pair neatly combined for Chelsea’s opener and they linked up well throughout.

Jackson is starting to look the real deal