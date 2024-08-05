Jacob Elordi Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Jacob Elordi, born on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane, Australia, is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in The Kissing Booth series and HBO’s Euphoria.

He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to pursue acting and gained further recognition for portraying Elvis Presley in Priscilla and Felix in Saltburn, the latter earning him a BAFTA nomination.

Elordi has also been linked romantically to several celebrities, including Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, and currently dates Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Siblings

Jacob has three older siblings, namely Jalynn, Michael and Isabelle Elordi.

He often expresses gratitude for the support from his close-knit family, which played a significant role in his upbringing and career aspirations.

The Elordi family is known for their strong bond, having relocated from Brisbane to Melbourne to support their children’s pursuits, including ballet training for one of his sisters.

Career

Elordi began his acting journey in Brisbane, Australia, where he participated in local theatre productions and school plays.

His first significant role came in 2017 when he appeared as an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

This experience ignited his passion for acting and motivated him to pursue a career in Hollywood.

In 2018, Elordi landed the role of Noah Flynn in Netflix’s romantic comedy The Kissing Booth.

The film became a massive hit, particularly among teenage audiences, and catapulted him to fame.

His chemistry with co-star Joey King was widely praised, leading to two sequels: The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3.

These films solidified his status as a leading actor in the teen romance genre.

In 2019, Elordi joined the cast of HBO’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson.

He portrayed Nate Jacobs, a complex character navigating issues of masculinity, privilege, and mental health.

Elordi’s performance was noted for its depth and intensity, earning him recognition beyond the teen film genre.

The series itself received multiple awards and nominations, further enhancing his profile as a serious actor.

In 2023, Elordi took on the iconic role of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s film Priscilla, which explores the life of Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis.

This role marked a significant shift in his career, showcasing his ability to tackle more complex and historical characters.

The film received positive reviews, and Elordi’s performance was praised for its authenticity and emotional depth.

He also starred in Saltburn, a psychological thriller directed by Emerald Fennell, where his portrayal of Felix, a charismatic and enigmatic character, further demonstrated his versatility as an actor.

The film garnered attention for its dark themes and Elordi’s performance, contributing to his growing reputation in the industry.

Awards and accolades

Elordi has received several awards and nominations throughout his burgeoning career.

Notably, he is a two-time BAFTA nominee, with nominations for the EE Rising Star Award and Best Supporting Actor for his role in Saltburn.

He has also been recognized at the IMDb STARmeter Awards, winning the Breakout Star and Top 10 Breakout Stars awards in 2018.

His performance in Euphoria earned him nominations for the Audience Choice Award for Best Actor in 2022 and for Favorite Actor in 2024 at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

In 2024, he was nominated for the CinEuphoria Awards for Best Supporting Actor in Saltburn and won Best Ensemble for the same film.

Additionally, he has received nominations from the Online Film & Television Association and GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, highlighting his growing acclaim in the industry.