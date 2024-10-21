Jacob Heyward Siblings: Getting to Know Jason Heyward

Jacob Heyward is a former professional baseball outfielder and current coach.

He played college baseball at the University of Miami and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Heyward played in the Giants’ organization until 2022, with notable performances in the minor leagues, including an Eastern League All-Star selection in 2019.

After his playing career, he transitioned to coaching within the Giants’ minor league system.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jacob has one sibling, his older brother Jason Heyward, born on August 9, 1989.

Jason is a well-known Major League Baseball outfielder who has played for teams like the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs.

Jacob, born on August 1, 1995, pursued a baseball career as well and is currently a coach in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The brothers have supported each other throughout their careers, sharing insights and experiences in the sport.

Career

Jacob attended the University of Miami, where he played college baseball for the Miami Hurricanes.

During his time there, he showcased his skills as a versatile outfielder, contributing significantly to the team’s success and gaining attention from scouts.

In 2016, Jacob was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of the MLB Draft.

He began his professional career within the Giants’ minor league system, playing for various teams.

Jacob started in rookie ball with the Arizona League Giants, where he adjusted to professional play.

In 2017, he continued to develop his skills with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, improving his batting average and on-base percentage.

His journey took him to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2019, a Double-A team where he had notable performances and earned an Eastern League All-Star selection.

Throughout his minor league career, Jacob demonstrated solid power and speed, with a career batting average around .230.

He accumulated over 57 home runs and 225 RBIs, showcasing his potential as a strong offensive player.

His defensive skills as an outfielder were also noteworthy, contributing to his overall value as a player.

After opting for free agency in November 2022, Jacob Heyward made the decision to pivot from playing professionally to coaching.

This transition reflects his passion for the game and desire to mentor younger players.

Currently, he is involved with the San Francisco Giants’ minor league system as a manager for a rookie ball team.

In this role, he focuses on developing young talent, sharing insights from his playing experience, and helping players refine their skills.

Accolades

Heyward has received several accolades throughout his baseball career, particularly during his time in the minor leagues.

Notably, he was named an Eastern League All-Star in 2019 and earned All-Star Game MVP honors that same year while playing for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Additionally, he was recognized as the Player of the Week in the Eastern League on May 5, 2019.

During his college career at the University of Miami, he had a standout season in 2015, where he batted .327 with four home runs and 24 RBIs.

His performance in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament included a remarkable .455 batting average during the College World Series.

These achievements highlight his potential and contributions to the teams he played for throughout his career.