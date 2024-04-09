Former SA President Jacob Zuma Can Contest Elections as uMkhonto weSizwe Party Candidate – Court Rules

Former South African President Jacob Zuma won a court bid to overturn his disqualification from running for parliament in next month’s election on the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s ticket.

The decision is another setback to the ruling African National Congress’s efforts to stifle support for the so-called MKP, which opinion polls show is gaining popularity ahead of the May 29 vote.

Last month, the ANC lost a court bid to have the MKP deregistered.

Zuma said the Electoral Commission’s duty is to prepare for the upcoming elections and not involve itself in politics.

Zuma was addressing a crowd of supporters outside the High Court in Johannesburg.

The party challenged the IEC for barring the former president from standing for standing as a candidate in the upcoming elections.

Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu told the court that it is quite disturbing that the electoral Commission’s attitude is to make sure that Zuma does not have a chance at being elected.