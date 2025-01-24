Jailing hearing for PCEA elder Ndumo pushed to January 29

The much awaited sentencing of Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) elder David Nderitu Ndumo has been put off for January 29, 2025.

The directions were issued at the Cooperative Tribunal after Ndumo claimed that he was not able to access the Judiciary Filing System caused by internet failures.

Ndumo had been taken to the Tribunal by 15 guarantors for defaulting on an entire loan he took at Sheria SACCO over five years ago.

The loan originally at Sh5.6 million had increased to over Sh8.3 million after incurring interest and court processing charges.

Initially Ndumo had objected to the Tribunal ruling claiming not to have been served, but the tribunal sitting in Nairobi found no merit in his claims, ruling he was properly and duly served.

Accordingly, the Tribunal has issued a notice of Show Cause why the man should not serve civil jail if he hadn’t paid the money on or before January 23, 2025.

The Show Cause notice was issued on December 9, 2024 with a terse statement warning that Ndumo would serve jail should he fail to pay the full amounts totaling to Sh8,326,042.46 by January 23 2025.“Whereas the Decree Holders, have made application to this court for your Personal Arrest and Committal to Civil Jail for failing to pay Decretal sum of Sh8,326,042.46 in the execution of the decree in the above case, this is to give you notice that you must appear in tis court,” read a section of the Show Cause notice signed by the Deputy Registrar of the Cooperative Tribunal.

In the case, Juma Olago and 14 others, the guarantors had moved to court to seek for orders to have Ndumo forced to repay the loan or be jailed.

Notably, a PCEA church faithful had moved to the High Court to stop Ndumo’s installation as the Honorary Treasurer and managed to get an injunction so as to have this case expedited with.

He got but PCEA Moderator Thegu Mutahi and the General Assembly Secretary General Robert Waihenya ignored the injunction going ahead to install him in contempt of the Court order by Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri.

The two are facing a contempt of court charge at the High Court.