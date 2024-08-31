Jake Bongiovi Siblings: All About Jesse, Stephanie and Romeo

Jake Bongiovi is an American actor and model, known for his roles in the upcoming films Rockbottom and Sweethearts.

He is the son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, and the youngest of four siblings.

Bongiovi has been in a high-profile relationship with actress Millie Bobby Brown since 2021, and they married in May 2024.

He previously attended Syracuse University but left to pursue acting.

Siblings

Jake has three siblings, namely Jesse, Stephanie, and Romeo Bongiovi.

Jesse Bongiovi, born on February 19, 1995, in Los Angeles, is the oldest sibling.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he played football and studied political science and government.

In 2018, he co-founded a successful rosé company called Hampton Water with his father, Jon Bon Jovi.

Jesse became engaged to his girlfriend of four years, Jesse Light, in 2022 and married her in Las Vegas in May 2024.

Stephanie Bongiovi, born in 1993, is the only daughter in the family and the oldest child of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

The youngest sibling, Romeo Jon Bongiovi, was born on March 29, 2004, in New Jersey.

He is known for being the most private among the siblings, with little to no social media presence.

Romeo has attended various family events, including his father’s induction into the National Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Career

Bongiovi is making strides in the film industry with his upcoming projects. His debut role in Sweethearts is particularly noteworthy.

This romantic comedy, directed by the talented writer and director of The Perfect Date, features Bongiovi as Kellan, a character who navigates the complexities of love and relationships.

The film, which also stars Kiernan Shipka and Charlie Hall, is generating buzz and is expected to resonate with younger audiences when it releases in late 2024.

In addition to Sweethearts, Bongiovi is set to appear in Rockbottom, a musical film that pays homage to the 1980s hair metal scene.

In this film, he plays Justin, a character who faces the challenge of overcoming stage fright to step into the spotlight as a lead singer.

This role not only showcases Bongiovi’s acting skills but also highlights his ability to connect with the music aspect of the film, which is essential given the genre’s rich history.

As Jake continues to build his portfolio, he is likely to attract attention from directors and producers looking for fresh talent.

His family background, being the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, may also provide him with unique opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Jake Bongiovi has also ventured into modeling, signing with IMG Models, one of the leading modeling agencies in the world.

This partnership opens doors for him in the fashion industry, allowing him to participate in various campaigns, runway shows, and brand endorsements.

His striking looks and charisma make him a suitable candidate for high-profile modeling gigs, and he has already begun to establish himself in this competitive field.

To further his acting career, Jake Bongiovi initially attended Syracuse University, where he studied film and television.

However, he decided to leave school to pursue acting full-time, demonstrating his commitment to his craft.

This decision reflects a growing trend among young actors who seek to immerse themselves in the industry rather than follow traditional educational paths.

Personal life

Bongiovi is married to actress Millie Bobby Brown as of May 2024.

The couple began dating in June 2021 after meeting on Instagram and going public with their relationship.

They got engaged in April 2023 and secretly tied the knot in a small family ceremony in May 2024, with plans for a larger wedding later that year.

Bongiovi’s father, singer Jon Bon Jovi, expressed his happiness for the couple, saying “Millie is wonderful” and that his son is “very, very happy”.