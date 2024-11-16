Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson In Historic Eight-Round Match

Jake Paul claimed a unanimous decision victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

The judges scored the fight decisively in Paul’s favor with scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

The bout, sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, featured two-minute rounds, with both fighters donning 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce gloves typically used in heavyweight contests.

Originally scheduled for July 20, the fight was postponed after Tyson, 58, suffered a medical setback in May due to an ulcer flare-up during a flight.

Despite his age, Tyson displayed glimpses of the skill that made him a boxing icon, though he ultimately fell short against Paul, 27, the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Tyson, with a professional record of 50 wins (44 by knockout) and seven losses, made history as the youngest heavyweight champion in 1986 at the age of 20. By 1987, he had unified all three major heavyweight titles, defending them six times before his stunning loss to James “Buster” Douglas in 1990.

Paul, now boasting an 11-1 record with seven knockouts, began his boxing career in 2020. Initially criticized for facing MMA fighters rather than seasoned boxers, Paul has since proven his credentials. His only loss came in February 2023 against Tommy Fury, but he has since rebounded with four consecutive wins.