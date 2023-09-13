Jalang’o Says ODM Will Lose Lang’ata Seat if He Quits Party

Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o says he will remain in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) unless the party is willing to lose the parliamentary seat.

Speaking on Wednesday, the legislator who was expelled from the party last week said if meeting with President William Ruto made him a traitor then all who have met with him should be labeled as such.

"I am a member of ODM and that is the party I will use to vie. Unless they want to lose this Lang'ata seat," he said. The MP insisted that no one would remove him from his seat, noting that he would serve his constituents until the very end.

Asked if he would join Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the funnyman-turned-politician said there are many political parties at his disposal but he remains a member of the Orange party.

Jalas also stated that when the time is right he will seek a higher office including the presidency.

He was kicked out alongside; Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Over the weekend, ODM party leader Raila Odinga defended their expulsion saying the party can only be strong when its members are united and disciplined.



He dared the “rebels” to quit the party and seek fresh mandates from the people.

“ODM must be strong as a political party…the party can be strong when there Is discipline….it cannot progress when there are cases of indiscipline,” he said.

“We want to see unity…you can’t move to another party claiming that you are looking for development. There are structures the leaders can use to get development. We don’t want betrayal.”

“That’s why we took actions against those not loyal to the party. If you think you are ballsy enough, just come back to the ground.”

