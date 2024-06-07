James Corden Siblings: Get to Know Andrea and Ruth

James Corden is a renowned English actor, comedian, singer, writer, producer and former television host.

In the United States, he is best known as the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night talk show that aired on CBS from 2015 to 2023.

Corden has had a diverse career, appearing in various films and television shows.

He played the lead role in the hit comedy play One Man, Two Guvnors, which received universal critical acclaim and won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play in 2012.

Corden has also appeared in films such as The Three Musketeers, Into the Woods and Trolls.

In addition to his acting and hosting career, Corden has been involved in various charity initiatives.

He has participated in several Red Nose Day sketches, including a memorable sketch with George Michael in 2011.

Corden has also been involved in various music projects, including the popular Carpool Karaoke segment on his talk show.

Siblings

James has two sisters, Andrea and Ruth.

Andrea, also known as Ange, is his older sister and works as a social worker. She is married to Ben Kneafsey, with whom she has two children.

Ruth, also known as Rudi, is James’ younger sister and works as a hairdresser. She is married to Alan Kimberley, with whom she has three children.

The Corden siblings grew up together in Buckinghamshire, England and despite their different career paths, they remain close and supportive of one another.

In interviews, James has spoken fondly of his sisters, crediting them for keeping him grounded and humble despite his immense success in the entertainment industry.

He has also mentioned that his sisters often provide him with valuable advice and support.

The Corden siblings have been known to make appearances together, such as when James brought his sisters to the 2016 Tony Awards ceremony.

Career

Corden has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry.

He began his career in the late 1990s, initially appearing in small roles in television dramas and films.

Corden’s breakthrough came with the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Ruth Jones.

The show was a huge hit and earned several awards, including the British Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show and the BAFTA TV Award for Best Situation Comedy.

Corden’s success on Gavin & Stacey led to further opportunities in television and film.

He appeared in various TV shows, including Fat Friends, Teachers and Hollyoaks.

Corden also had roles in several films, such as Whatever Happened to Harold Smith?, All or Nothing and Starter for 10.

In 2011, he found fame as a stage actor in the acclaimed farce One Man, Two Guv’nors, which transferred from London to Broadway.

This marked the beginning of his Transatlantic success. He won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in One Man, Two Guv’nors.

Corden’s subsequent projects included hosting the Brit Awards three times, appearing in the Disney film Into the Woods, and narrating the BBC television film Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot.

He also starred in the animated comedy film Trolls and appeared in the Joe Meek biopic Telstar.

In 2015, Corden became the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, replacing The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

He has been praised for his ability to provide comfort and support in times of uncertainty, such as during a scary plane emergency in 2024.

Awards and accolades

Corden has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won the BAFTA Award for Best Comedy Performance for his work on Gavin & Stacey in 2008.

Corden was also nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Male Comedy Performance for his role in The Wrong Mans in 2014.

His success on stage earned him the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012.

Corden has also been recognized with several Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for James Corden’s Next James Corden and Carpool Karaoke: The Series, as well as Outstanding Variety Talk Series for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In addition to these awards, he has been honored with the BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year in 2015 and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama in the same year.

He also won the Rose d’Or Entertainer of the Year Award in 2019.