James Dolan, also known by his blues-man alter-ego “J.D.,” is an American business executive with a net worth of $2 billion. He is best known as the CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, which includes ownership of the New York Knicks (NBA), New York Rangers (NHL), and the Madison Square Garden arena. Dolan inherited his wealth and business acumen from his father, Charles Dolan, the billionaire founder of Cablevision.

James Dolan Net Worth $2 Billion Date of Birth May 11, 1955 Place of Birth Massapequa, New York Nationality American Profession Businessperson, Musician

Early Life

James Dolan was born on May 11, 1955, in Massapequa, New York. He was one of six children born to billionaire Charles Dolan and Helen Ann. Unlike his father, who built an empire from scratch, James inherited his fortune and position. Charles Dolan began his career by packaging and syndicating sports clips. He later founded Sterling Cable, which operated in the New York area. Charles sold his Manhattan Cable division to Time Inc in the early 1970s and renamed his Long Island division Cablevision Systems. He also founded Home Box Office (HBO), which he later sold to Time Life. By the early 2000s, Cablevision had become a major player in the cable industry, reaching millions of homes across the country.

Madison Square Garden

While his father was building his media empire, James pursued a career in the music industry, albeit unsuccessfully. Eventually, Charles gave James a job at Cablevision. Early in his career, James was sent to Cleveland to launch a sports radio station.

In 1994, Cablevision acquired 50% of the Madison Square Garden Company from Viacom, and by 1997, it had acquired full ownership. James Dolan was appointed CEO of Cablevision in 1995. In 2010, Cablevision spun off MSG’s assets, including the Knicks, Rangers, Liberty, and the arena itself, into a new entity called The Madison Square Garden Company. In 2016, Charles Dolan sold Cablevision for $17.7 billion. Today, James Dolan serves as Executive Chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company.

JD and The Straight Shot

Despite his business success, James Dolan never abandoned his dream of becoming a musician. He currently performs with his blues-inspired band, “JD & The Straight Shot.” Dolan has leveraged his business connections to promote his band, often opening for renowned acts such as The Eagles, The Allman Brothers Band, and ZZ Top. However, his musical endeavors have been widely criticized. The New York Times described the group as “well-known sidemen backing a karaoke grade singer.” Another reviewer remarked, “He sings like he’s trying not to cough, and it’s possible he can’t play the guitar. Worse, his songs simply summarize current events or books he’s read, as if presenting a 10th grade English class project.”

James Dolan Net Worth

