James Van Der Beek is an American actor with a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the hit television show “Dawson’s Creek.” Beyond this iconic role, Van Der Beek has accumulated numerous credits in both film and television.

James Van Der Beek Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth March 8, 1977 Place of Birth Cheshire, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

James David Van Der Beek was born on March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut. His father was a former professional baseball pitcher who later became a cell phone company executive, while his mother was a professional dancer and gymnastics teacher. The last name “Van Der Beek” is Dutch, meaning “from the creek.”

At age 15, James persuaded his mother to take him to New York City to pursue his acting dreams. He quickly found success in stage productions, landing roles in off-Broadway plays such as “Finding the Sun” and “Rain Dance.”

James Van Der Beek Career

Van Der Beek’s career began in earnest while he was still in high school. He appeared in films like “Angus” and “I Love You, I Love You Not” and continued to perform in stage productions such as “Shenandoah” and “My Marriage to Ernest Borgnine.” He briefly attended Drew University but dropped out to pursue acting full-time. One of his early film roles was in “Cash Crop.”

In 1997, he auditioned for “Dawson’s Creek” and secured a major role in the pilot. The show was a massive success, running for six seasons and launching the careers of Van Der Beek and his co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams.

Also Read: Issa Rae Net Worth

Following “Dawson’s Creek,” Van Der Beek appeared in various films and TV shows. He starred in movies like “Varsity Blues,” “Texas Rangers,” “Scary Movie,” and “Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back.” In 2002, he appeared in “The Rules of Attraction,” which became a cult favorite.

He continued to work in both film and television, with roles in straight-to-DVD films and guest appearances on shows like “Ugly Betty,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Criminal Minds.” In 2008, he had a recurring role on “One Tree Hill” and appeared on “Medium.”

Van Der Beek gained further recognition for his role in the independent film “Formosa Betrayed” and saw a career resurgence with his role in the series “Mercy.” He famously played a fictionalized version of himself in the Netflix series “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” in 2011.

In 2015, he played Agent Elijah Mundo in “CSI: Cyber” and created his own series, “What Would Diplo Do?” He also worked as a voice actor on the Disney Junior show “Vampirina” and competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Personal Life

In 2003, Van Der Beek married Heather McComb, but they divorced in 2009. Divorce documents revealed he was earning roughly $50,000 per month at the time, equivalent to about $600,000 per year.

He married business consultant Kimberly Brook in August 2010, and they have five children together. Although they announced a sixth pregnancy, it sadly ended in miscarriage in 2019.

James Van Der Beek Net Worth

James Van Der Beek net worth is $8 million.