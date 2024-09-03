Jamie Campbell Bower Siblings: Meet Samuel Campbell Bower Who is Also a Singer

Jamie Campbell Bower, born James Metcalfe Campbell Bower on November 22, 1988, in London, is an English actor, singer, and model.

He is best known for his roles in several major film franchises, including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, where he made his debut, The Twilight Saga, and as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter series.

More recently, Bower gained acclaim for portraying Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things, showcasing his range as an actor.

Siblings

Bower has one sibling, a younger brother named Samuel Campbell Bower.

Samuel was born on February 21, 1994, in London, making him 29 years old as of 2023.

He is also a musician, singer, and guitarist, following in his brother’s footsteps in the music industry.

Samuel is the son of David Bower and Anne Elizabeth Roseberry, the same parents as Jamie.

He was a guitarist for the band Counterfeit, where Jamie served as the lead singer, until the band dissolved in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

In addition to his work with Counterfeit, Samuel has also worked as a film composer, sound engineer, and soundtrack writer for various projects.

Career

Bower’s career is characterized by his versatility as an actor and musician, allowing him to make a significant impact in both the film and music industries.

His journey in the entertainment industry began when he was discovered by an agent while working as a model.

He made his film debut in 2007 in Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, where he played the role of Anthony Hope, a young lover caught in a dark and twisted tale.

This role showcased his acting chops and opened doors to further opportunities.

Following his debut, Bower appeared in RocknRolla (2008), a crime film directed by Guy Ritchie, which further solidified his presence in the film industry.

However, it was his role as Caius Volturi in The Twilight Saga that brought him widespread recognition.

He appeared in Twilight, New Moon and Eclipse, playing a member of the powerful Volturi coven, which introduced him to a global audience.

In addition to his film roles, Bower has made significant contributions to television.

He starred as King Arthur in the Starz series Camelot, which reimagined the classic legend. His portrayal of the iconic character showcased his ability to take on complex roles.

Later, he played Christopher Marlowe in the drama series Will, which explored the early life of William Shakespeare and his contemporaries, allowing Bower to demonstrate his range as an actor.

Most recently, Bower gained critical acclaim for his role as Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

His portrayal of the main antagonist in the fourth season was particularly praised for its depth and complexity, showcasing his ability to embody darker characters.

This role not only highlighted his acting skills but also introduced him to a new generation of fans.

Beyond acting, Bower has a strong passion for music. He was the lead singer of the punk rock band Counterfeit, which was formed in 2015.

The band released their debut album, Together We Are Stronger, in 2017, which received positive reviews and showcased Bower’s musical talent and songwriting abilities.

Awards and accolades

Bower has received notable recognition throughout his career, accumulating a total of 2 wins and 6 nominations for various awards.

His accolades include a nomination for the Critics Choice Award in 2008 for Best Acting Ensemble for his role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In 2019, he won the Festival Award for Best Lead Actor at the Madrid International Film Festival for his performance in Six Days of Sistine.

Additionally, Bower received two nominations at the 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards for Best Villain and Best Fight for his role as Vecna in Stranger Things.

He was also nominated for the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Action Adventure for The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones in 2014.

Other nominations include the Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Music, Adapted Song for Sweeney Todd, and a nomination for the Critics Choice Super Awards for Best Villain in a Series for Stranger Things in 2023.