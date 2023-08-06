Jamie Foxx Apologizes For Controversial Instagram Post Amid Accusations Of Antisemitism

Actor Jamie Foxx has issued an apology following a controversial Instagram post that drew accusations of being antisemitic.

The 55-year-old star has since deleted the post, which triggered concerns among some social media users who believed it perpetuated an antisemitic belief about Jewish responsibility for Jesus Christ’s death.

The contentious post read: “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

The claim that Jewish people bear collective responsibility for Jesus Christ’s death has long been refuted, and in 1965, the Roman Catholic Church officially repudiated this idea.

In response to the criticism, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram again on Saturday to address the situation.

In his post, he stated, “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.”

Foxx further clarified the intent behind his post, saying, “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they,’ not anything more.”

Following the controversy, actress Jennifer Aniston, who faced criticism for “liking” Foxx’s original post before its removal, also released a statement on Instagram. She made it clear that she does not support any form of antisemitism.

