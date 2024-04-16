Jamie Foxx Siblings: Meet Deidra Dixon and Deondra Dixon

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer and comedian born on December 13, 1967, in Terrell, Texas.

He gained fame for his impersonations on the TV sketch-comedy show In Living Color and later starred in his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, from 1996 to 2001.

Jamie’s breakthrough film role was in Any Given Sunday, and he gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic Ray, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

He has also appeared in films such as Django Unchained, White House Down and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In addition to his acting career, Jamie is a Grammy Award-winning musician with several albums and singles to his name.

Jamie has two sisters, Deidra Dixon and Deondra Dixon, who have both played significant roles in his life.

Deidra, also known as Frequency11, is credited with saving Jamie’s life during his recent hospitalization.

He expressed his gratitude to her in a heartfelt Instagram post, stating that without her, he would not be here.

Deondra, who had Down syndrome, was a Special Olympics athlete and a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

She passed away in 2020 at the age of 36, and Jamie often referred to her as the “superstar” in the family, crediting her with teaching him how to live and appreciate the important things in life.

Jamie was abandoned by his birth parents when he was seven months old and was raised by his adoptive maternal grandparents, Estelle and Mark Talley.

His biological father, Darrell Bishop (now Shahid Abdula), converted to Islam and refused to be in his life due to his non-Muslim status.

Jamie’s relationship with his birth parents has been complex, with feelings of abandonment still present.

Despite this, he has credited his grandmother for raising him to be a “good southern gentleman” and has paid tribute to her in the past.

Jamie’s parents currently live with him in his home, having reconciled after his father’s incarceration and his mother’s acceptance of his invitation for Christmas years ago.

Jamie has had a remarkable career spanning over three decades, showcasing his talent in various fields, including comedy, music and acting.

Starting in comedy, he honed his skills as a stand-up comedian before joining the cast of In Living Color in 1991, where he played several characters and honed his comedic timing.

Jamie later starred in his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired from 1996 to 2001, further solidifying his status as a talented comedian and actor.

He transitioned to film with a supporting role in Any Given Sunday (1999), where he played Willie Beaman, a young football player with a cocky attitude.

This role showcased his versatility and marked the beginning of his successful film career.

In 2004, Jamie delivered a critically acclaimed performance in the biographical film Ray, portraying the legendary musician Ray Charles.

His portrayal earned him numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor, making him the second African American to win in this category.

Jamie’s career also includes notable performances in films like Collateral, where he starred alongside Tom Cruise, and Django Unchained, in which he played the lead role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz.

His performance in Just Mercy was also highly praised, demonstrating his ability to balance both comedy and drama.

In addition to acting, Jamie has had a successful music career, releasing several albums and collaborating with renowned artists like Kanye West and T-Pain.

He has also hosted the popular game show Beat Shazam since 2017, further showcasing his versatility as a performer.