Jane Seymour Net Worth

Jane Seymour OBE, a British-American actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $60 million. Seymour gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of a Bond girl in “Live and Let Die” and the titular role in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

Acting Career

Seymour’s career skyrocketed with her 1973 role in “Live and Let Die,” propelling her to international fame. Beyond the Bond franchise, she starred in acclaimed mini-series like “East of Eden” and “The Scarlet Pimpernel” in the 1980s.

However, Seymour’s most iconic role came in the 1990s as Dr. Michaela Quinn in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” earning her a Golden Globe Award. The show’s success solidified her reputation as a versatile actress capable of tackling diverse roles.

Her acting prowess extends to the big screen, where she has appeared in numerous films, including “Somewhere in Time,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “Oh Heavenly Dog.”

Entrepreneurship

Beyond acting, Seymour is a talented writer and artist. She has authored several self-help and inspirational books and launched her own line of jewelry, notably the “Open Heart Collection” in partnership with Kay Jewelers.

Personal Life

Seymour’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs, including four marriages and divorces. Despite challenges, she remains resilient, currently dating producer David Green.

A naturalized U.S. citizen since 2005, Seymour is actively involved in philanthropy, serving as a celebrity ambassador for Childhelp, a non-profit organization aiding victims of child abuse and neglect.

Real Estate

Seymour’s real estate portfolio includes a stunning clifftop Malibu mansion, originally purchased from her ex-husband’s brother, actor Stacy Keach. Renovated at a cost of $5 million, the mansion features a recording studio and cinema, likely valued at over $20 million today.

Additionally, Seymour and her ex-husband owned a second Malibu mansion, which they sold for $11 million in the early 2010s. They also possessed a sprawling estate in Bath, England.

