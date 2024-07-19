Janet Jackson Expresses Dislike For Interviews, Prefers Performing

Janet Jackson, known for her love of performing, revealed her discomfort with interviews during a recent radio appearance on “Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin.”

“I don’t mean to be rude, but I have to be honest with you,” Jackson said.

“Please stop asking me questions.”

Jackson elaborated on her feelings, stating: “I’ve never thought I give a good interview. I really don’t like speaking, so I’d rather stay quiet and listen to other people talk, and that’s always been me.”

She then jokingly asked, “Are we finished?”

Despite her shy nature, Jackson is currently captivating audiences on the North American leg of her “Together Again Tour,” which will continue in Europe this September.