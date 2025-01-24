Janet Mbugua Joins NTV After Eight Years In Sabbatical

Journalist Janet Mbugua made a media comeback after about an eight-year break from the screen.

She rejoined Nation Media Group (NMG) where she and Erick Lattif will co-host programmes.

Her return was announced by the Group’s Head of Broadcasting Simaloi Dajom on January 24 who described Mbugua as someone highly skilled in engaging audiences.

“I am excited to inform you that renowned media personality, Janet Mbugua has joined Nation Media Group. Janet is highly skilled in engaging audiences on TV, Radio and Digital media,” she said in a statement.

Janet Mbugua’s last media job was with the Royal Media Services’ Citizen TV, where she worked as a prime-time news anchor alongside Hussein Mohamed.

She doubled up as a show host and content producer.

She has also worked for media outlets in South Africa.

“Janet is an advocate of inclusivity for women and girls and is also passionate about amplifying voices for social change. She joins a vibrant team dedicated to delivering compelling, solution-driven content across our multimedia platforms.”

Mbugua would later on open her Non-profit called Inua Dada Foundation.

The Foundation creates a supportive and accessible environment for primary school girls in Kenya by researching to identify issues that hinder learning and working collaboratively with strategic partners to implement sustainable solutions.

Latiff recently quit the Standard Group’s Spice FM and joined the NMG.

The media house is rebuilding its work force in effort to attract more viewership that has been shrinking over the years.

This is among over dynamics in the industry. Players are calling on investors in the industry to be innovative to survive the changing environment at large.

Social media is emerging as a leading competition and threat to the mainstream media.

Many believe the use of such personalities may not help much in terms of viewership.